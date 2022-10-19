After raising hope, Biden still lacks climate migration plan

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Shortly after President Joe Biden took office, he issued what was widely hailed as a landmark executive order calling for the U.S. government to address the impact of climate change on migration. Since then, however, the Biden administration has done little more than study the idea. The administration has yet to implement its key recommendations to confront the challenge. A person familiar with the administration’s efforts said an interagency working group that was supposed to oversee a coordinated response to help climate-displaced people has not yet been established. Advocates say they are growing disillusioned, while extreme weather is forcing millions from their homes around the world.

