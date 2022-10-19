Arizona death row inmate seeks forensic tests in 1980 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge is mulling an Arizona death row prisoner’s request to have fingerprint and DNA tests conducted on evidence from the two 1980 killings for which he’s scheduled to be executed next month. Murray Hooper’s lawyer said her client is innocent and argued that forensic testing could lead to the identification of those responsible for the deaths. His legal team says Hooper was convicted before computerized fingerprint systems and DNA testing were available. A prosecutor asked a judge to deny the request. Hooper is scheduled to be executed Nov. 16 for the killings of Pat Redmond and Helen Phelps.

