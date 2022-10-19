Case vs. Paul Haggis joins month of Hollywood #MeToo trials

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors are getting their first look at a lawsuit that pits Oscar-winning moviemaker Paul Haggis against a publicist who alleges that he raped her. He says their 2013 encounter was consensual. It’s the latest in a lineup of #MeToo-era trials involving Hollywood figures this fall. Opening statements in the civil case against Haggis began Wednesday in a New York state court. At a federal court next door, a trial is under way in a lawsuit accusing Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault. In Los Angeles, former film mogul Harvey Weinstein and “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson are on trial on criminal rape charges. All the men deny the allegations.

