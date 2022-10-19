Indiana officer indicted: Alleged excessive force in arrest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis police officer accused of kicking a handcuffed man in the face during an arrest last year has been indicted by a federal grand jury for alleged use of excessive force. The grand jury on Tuesday indicted Sgt. Eric Huxley on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the officer is accused of violating the civil rights of a person by use of excessive force. The charge alleges that Huxley struck the handcuffed person in the head and face, causing injury. Huxley was suspended from the force last year, and the Indianapolis police chief is recommending he be dismissed.

