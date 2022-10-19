Maryland audit to focus on 100 in-custody police deaths

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland will conduct detailed reviews of about 100 autopsies of people who died in police custody involving physical restraint. Attorney General Brian Frosh made the announcement Wednesday after a report was released in response to concerns raised about Dr. David Fowler, the state’s former medical examiner, after his testimony regarding the death of George Floyd. A team of forensic pathologists and behavioral scientists narrowed down the scope of the in-depth review after looking at about 1,300 autopsies conducted during the tenure of Dr. David Fowler. He testified for the defense at the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.

