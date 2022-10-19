McDonagh, Farrell, Gleeson get ‘Bruges’ band back together

NEW YORK (AP) — “Time be flyin’,” it’s said in Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin.” It’s a sentiment shared by McDonagh and his two stars, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, who have reteamed 14 years after McDonagh’s pitch-black feature debut, “In Bruges.” That 2008 film began the celebrated British-Irish playwright’s transition from stage to screen with a memorable dark comedy of two hitmen holed up in the medieval Belgian city. “The Banshees of Inisherin” is likewise set in a specific locale: the Aran Islands off the west coast of Ireland. It’s a story of friends falling out made by a trio with abiding affection for one another. McDonagh wrote it with Gleeson and Farrell in mind. The film opens in select theaters Friday.

