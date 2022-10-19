Mexico activists file Hague case over disappearances

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican activists have filed a criminal complaint at the International Court of Justice at The Hague, arguing authorities cooperated with or allowed drug cartels to abduct people who were never seen again. The case involves hundreds of people who disappeared in Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Veracruz between 2010 and 2016. The International Federation for Human Rights filed the complaint Wednesday on behalf of activist groups that have helped locate hundreds of clandestine graves in Veracruz. The federation presented evidence of 22 cases that showed a systematic pattern of disappearances that applied to many of the estimated 600 bodies found.

