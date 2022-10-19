Israel: Forces kill Palestinian who shot dead female soldier

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister says a Palestinian gunman who killed an Israeli soldier earlier this month was shot dead by security forces after opening fire at a security guard at a West Bank settlement near Jerusalem. Yair Lapid on Wednesday identified the Palestinian man as Uday Tamimi from the Shuafat refugee camp near Jerusalem. He had been the subject of a more than weeklong manhunt. Police said he opened fire at a security guard, wounding him lightly. It was the latest clash in a wave of violence between Israeli security forces and Palestinians since the spring.

