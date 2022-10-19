Ukraine accuses Iran of violating UN ban on drone transfers

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine is accusing Iran of violating a U.N. Security Council ban on the transfer of drones capable of flying 300 kilometers. Ukraine’s U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya invited U.N. experts to visit the country to inspect Iranian-origin drones being used by Russia against civilian targets. Russia and Iran denied Wednesday that the drones are Iranian. A letter from Kyslytsya to the U.N. secretary-general and Security Council was obtained by AP ahead of a closed council meeting Wednesday requested by Britain, France and the United States on Iran’s sale of drones to Russia. The three countries back Ukraine’s contention about drones.

