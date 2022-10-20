Skip to Content
Heating worries mount amid growing costs, uncertainty

By DAVID SHARP
Associated Press

JAY, Maine (AP) — Families are looking forward with dread as winter approaches with high energy costs and tight fuel supplies. The Department of Energy is projecting sharp price increases for home heating compared to last winter. Some worry whether heating assistance programs will be adequate for struggling families. Last month, Congress added $1 billion to Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, bringing the total to at least $4.8 billion. But that level represents a cut from last year, when federal pandemic relief pushed the total energy assistance package past $8 billion.

