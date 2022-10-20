Nigerian firm says it can’t ship natural gas after flooding

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A major Nigerian energy company says it can’t deliver natural gas as promised in its contracts after deadly flooding hindered its operations. That’s raising concerns about whether Africa’s largest economy can meet increased local and international demands during an energy crisis provoked by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Nigeria LNG Limited declared a “force majeure” this week, meaning it’s unable to fulfill its contractual obligations to supply gas used worldwide for heating and electricity after flooding led to a “significant disruption of gas supply.” The disaster also threatens Nigeria’s oil production, and the losses could endanger government revenue as the country faces economic woes. Analysts say the force majeure may cause customers to look elsewhere.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.