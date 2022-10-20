WHO: COVID-19 vaccination rates have dropped 50% in Africa

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The World Health Organization says the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses being given in Africa has dropped by more than 50% over the past three months. That comes even as the continent lags far behind the rest of the world when it comes to vaccination. Only about 24% of Africans have completed their primary series, compared to 64% worldwide. Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO regional director for Africa, warned that the virus could “come roaring back” so long as it lags behind in vaccination rates. Only 4,281 new cases were reported on the continent last week, the WHO said.

