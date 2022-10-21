2 arrested in California armored car robbery, guard shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two men have been arrested after they allegedly robbed an armored car outside a Los Angeles County bank earlier this week and shot a guard several times in an ambush. The alleged robbers were arrested Friday. Federal prosecutors say they stole about $140,000 and the guard’s gun on Monday outside a Bank of America branch in the Harbor City area, south of downtown Los Angeles near Carson. The Loomis armored car guard had been working on ATMs at the bank around 11:20 a.m. Monday when the suspects, both armed and masked, ambushed him and opened fire. He was struck several times in the leg before the thieves fled.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.