Biden: Nearly 22M have already requested student loan relief

DOVER, Delaware (AP) — President Joe Biden says nearly 22 million people have applied for federal student loan relief in the week since his administration made its online application available — more than half of the number the White House believes are eligible for the program. Biden was speaking Friday at Delaware State University, a historically Black university where the majority of students receive federal Pell Grants. Later Friday, though, a federal appeals court issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking Biden’s loan cancellation plan. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to stop the program.

