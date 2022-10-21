Car reported stolen in 92 found buried at California mansion

ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million area mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud. Authorities say the Mercedes Benz filled with bags of unused concrete was discovered Thursday by landscapers in Atherton in Silicon Valley. Although cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains on Thursday, none had been found more than 24 hours after technicians with the San Mateo County Crime Lab began excavating the car.

