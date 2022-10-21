China opens final session of ruling Communist Party congress

BEIJING (AP) — The closing session of a major weeklong meeting of China’s ruling Communist Party is underway in Beijing. The roughly 2,000 delegates were expected to approve changes to the party constitution on Saturday that could further enhance Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s hold on power. They also will formally approve a new Central Committee for the party for the next five years. The party congress sets the nation’s agenda for the coming five years. A report read by Xi at the opening session a week ago showed a determination to stay on the current path in the face of domestic and international challenges.

