Justice Kagan: ‘Time will tell’ if court finds common ground

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Elena Kagan says “time will tell” whether the Supreme Court can get back to “finding common ground” after a term in which the court’s six conservatives and three liberals split over major issues including abortion and gun rights. The liberal Kagan has repeatedly warned over the last month that courts risk legitimacy and look political when justices needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than a case requires. Kagan said Friday it remains an open question whether the Supreme Court can begin “ratcheting down the level of decision making so that we can reach compromises.”

