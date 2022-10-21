Man charged in Colorado supermarket attack still incompetent

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket last year is still incompetent to stand trial. The finding revealed at a court hearing Friday means the prosecution of 23-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa will remain on hold. Proceedings have been paused since December, when Alissa was first found to be mentally incompetent. That means he’s unable to understand legal proceedings or work with his lawyers to defend himself. Alissa is being treated at the state mental hospital and was not in court. When the district attorney said the families of the victims were frustrated, the judge expressed her sympathy.

