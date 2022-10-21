Nevada court ruling modifies county plan for vote hand-count

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has ruled that a rural county can start hand-counting mail-in ballots two weeks before Election Day. But it won’t be allowed to livestream the tallying, and must make other changes to its plans. Friday’s ruling came in response to an emergency petition filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, which challenged several aspects Nye County’s plan to start hand-counting votes next week. Located between Las Vegas and Reno, Nye County was one of the first jurisdictions nationwide to act on election conspiracies related to mistrust in voting machines.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

