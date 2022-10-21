Official document describes scale of abuses in Ethiopia war

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Dozens of women and girls have been raped and hundreds of civilians killed during fighting in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region. That’s according to an official document prepared by Tigray’s regional Emergency Coordination Centre and seen by The Associated Press. It states that about 40 girls and women between ages 13 and 80 were raped in the town of Sheraro in northwestern Tigray. The document does not say who is believed to be responsible for the sexual violence or when it occurred. The internal document reports 159 individuals have been “shot dead” in the Tahtay Adiyabo, Dedebit and Tselemti areas of Tigray. A conflict between Ethiopian and Tigray forces started nearly two years ago.

