Republican committee sues Google over email spam filters

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit against tech giant Google, alleging the company has been suppressing its email solicitations ahead of November’s midterm elections. The lawsuit filed in California Friday evening accuses Gmail of “discriminating” against the RNC by unfairly sending the group’s emails to users’ spam folders. They complain that’s impacting both their fundraising and get-out-the-vote efforts in pivotal swing states. Google denies the allegation and says the company doesn’t filter emails based on political affiliation. A spokesperson says Gmail’s spam filters “reflect users’ actions.”

By JILL COLVIN and MICHAEL LIEDTKE Associated Press

