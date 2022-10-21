School bus strikes, kills man on scooter in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a school bus carrying students struck and killed a San Jose State University freshman football player as he rode a scooter near campus. The California Highway Patrol says the San Jose Unified School District bus had the green light when 18-year-old Camdan McWright entered the crosswalk directly in its path. McWright died at the scene, about two blocks from the university. The 14 students on the bus, ages 14 to 17, were uninjured. The Mercury News reports that McWright, a running back, was previously a football star for St. Genevieve High School in Los Angeles, near his hometown of Sylmar.

