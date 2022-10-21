U.S.-bound migration from Venezuela plunges under new policy

MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. and Mexican officials say far fewer Venezuelans entered the United States in the first week of a U.S. policy to expel them to Mexico without a chance to seek asylum. Biden administration officials said Friday that about 150 Venezuelans are crossing the border from Mexico daily, down from about 1,200 before the policy was announced. A top Mexican diplomat said separately that Venezuelans entering the U.S. fell 90%, in line with the U.S. government’s numbers. He says the number of Venezuelans crossing the dangerous Darien Gap on the most popular route to the United States dropped 80%.

By MARIA VERZA and ELLIOTT SPAGAT Associated Press

