A swing state no more? GOP confidence grows in Florida

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — Democrats are increasingly concerned that Florida may be slipping away this fall — and perhaps beyond — as emboldened Republicans seize on divisive cultural issues and demographic shifts in crucial contests for governor and the U.S. Senate. Republicans are predicting outright victory in south Florida’s diverse Miami-Dade County, which would have been unthinkable just four years ago. Republicans and Democrats privately agree that Hurricane Ian may have helped Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis broaden his appeal. DeSantis’ Democratic rival, former Gov. Charlie Crist, says Republicans are “overconfident.” But Democratic Senate contender Val Demings concedes that her party’s midterm message isn’t resonating as she had hoped.

By STEVE PEOPLES, ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and BRENDAN FARRINGTON Associated Press

