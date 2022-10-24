2 conservatives accused in hoax robocall scheme plead guilty

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two right-wing operatives have pleaded guilty in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of hoax robocalls in Ohio during the runup to the 2020 general election. Twenty-four-year-old Jacob Wohl, of Irvine, California, and 56-year-old Jack Burkman, of Arlington, Virginia, face up to a year in prison when they’re sentenced Nov. 29. They pleaded guilty Monday in state court. They are accused of having placed tens of thousands of robocalls to residents in predominantly Black neighborhoods, including 3,500 in Cleveland and East Cleveland. The calls warned people they could be arrested or receive forced vaccinations if they voted by mail. They’re appealing charges in a similar robocall scheme that targeted Black voters in Detroit.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.