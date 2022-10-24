African nations to finalize aims ahead of UN climate summit

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — The final meeting of African nations’ climate negotiators ahead of the global U.N. summit kicks off in the Namibian capital Windhoek on Monday, with participants expected to focus on how to ramp up renewable energy on the continent. Organizers of the annual Climate Change and Development in Africa conference said the meeting serves as the final chance to fine tune the continent’s interests and agree on a common position to promote at the climate summit in Egypt in November, known as COP27. How the continent will transition towards clean energy without leaving the poorest communities behind and ensuring renewables help boost nations’ economies will be a major discussion point for African delegations.

