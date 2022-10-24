Fierce winds rip off roofs, cut power in northern France

PARIS (AP) — Tornado-like storms tore through northern France, shearing off part of a church roof and felling trees and power lines. Scores of villagers were left without a safe place to live. Regional authorities said one person suffered light injuries in the storms Sunday. Images shared online showed dark clouds suddenly spinning over fields as objects flew through the air. The winds ripped away part of the roof of the village church in Bihucourt and damaged its belltower. Roof beams and shingles littered roads, along with trees and power lines. The firefighting service in the Pas-de-Calais region described “tornado-type” winds. Strong winds also buffeted Belgium and the Netherlands.

