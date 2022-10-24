Japan Cabinet minister resigns over Unification Church ties

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy minister has submitted his resignation over his ties to the Unification Church in a widening controversy involving dozens of governing party lawmakers. Daishiro Yamagiwa’s resignation is a further blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government, which has been rocked by his party’s close ties to the controversial South Korean-based church. The Kishida government’s support ratings have nosedived over his handling of the scandal and for holding a highly unusual state funeral for former leader Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July. Abe, one of Japan’s most divisive leaders, is seen as a key link between Abe’s party and the church. The church has faced accusations of brainwashing members into turning over huge portions of their salaries to it.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.