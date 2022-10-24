Mary J. Blige, Jill Biden team up for cancer prevention

WASHINGTON (AP) — R&B singer Mary J. Blige has joined first lady Jill Biden to promote cancer prevention. Blige was a guest Monday at the White House, where the American Cancer Society announced two new “roundtables” to address breast and cervical cancer. Blige said she lost several relatives to cancer and is convinced they would still be alive had they been informed earlier about cancer. She paused a few times to stay composed. The American Cancer Society meetings are tied to the administration’s relaunch of an initiative that Biden says will help end cancer as we know it.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.