More questioning sought of Trump aide in Mar-a-Lago probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is seeking to again question an associate of Donald Trump who was seen on security camera footage moving boxes of classified records at the former president’s Florida estate. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation. Walt Nauta has already been interviewed by investigators examining the potential mishandling of top-secret government records at Mar-a-Lago and prosecutors want to speak with him again as they try to understand how boxes came to be relocated from a storage room at the property. The New York Times first reported the desire for another interview with Nauta.

