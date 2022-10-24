Nairobi police say Pakistani journalist killed by mistake

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police say a senior Pakistani journalist has been shot and killed by officers along a key highway in what they said was a case of “mistaken identity.” They said on Monday that journalist Arshad Sharif was shot in the head and killed by police after the car he was in sped up at a roadblock. The journalist was traveling with his brother from the town of Magadi to the capital of Nairobi on Sunday night when their car was flagged down. Police were allegedly looking for a similar car that was involved in a case of child abduction. Sharif had been in hiding abroad after leaving Pakistan to avoid arrest on charges of criticizing his country’s powerful military.

By CARA ANNA and MUNIR AHMED Associated Press

