Prosecutor: Women’s stories show Weinstein’s predatory power

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A prosecutor told jurors Monday that the women who will testify that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted them will tell uncannily similar stories of themselves as young aspiring women who were cornered in hotel rooms by a man who defined Hollywood power. Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson says Weinstein lorded his power over the women, often talking about the female A-list actors whose careers he had made before assaulting them. Weinstein’s defense attorneys said that some of the women’s accounts are false, and others were consensual sex that they redefined in the #MeToo era.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.