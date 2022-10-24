Romanian defense minister quits, cites issue with president

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s defense minister Vasile Dincu has resigned, citing difficulties working with the country’s president who’s chief of the NATO country’s armed forces. Dincu’s resignation Monday comes a week after sparking controversy by suggesting that Ukraine’s only chance for peace would be in negotiating with Russia. Romania, a European Union and NATO member that borders war-torn Ukraine, has become an increasingly important western ally since Russia invaded Ukraine nine months ago and hosts multinational battlegroups and air defense systems for the 30-nation security alliance. No interim minister or successor has yet been announced.

