Rural Arizona county officials push ballot hand count

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in a rural county in southeastern Arizona are backing a hand count of all ballots in November’s midterm election alongside the machine count. But the Cochise County attorney’s office and state authorities say they don’t have legal authority. The two Republicans on the three-member Board of Supervisors have been pressured to push a hand-count by voters in the heavily Republican county who believe Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election. The third supervisor is a Democrat who has not made her position known. There has been a similar push in Nevada’s Nye County. The board will consider the proposal in a formal vote Monday afternoon.

