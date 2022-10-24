Scott Peterson finally moved off California’s death row

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco to Mule Creek State Prison east of Sacramento. Jurors imposed the death penalty after convicting Peterson of the first-degree murder of Laci Peterson and second-degree murder of the unborn son they were going to name Conner. The state’s high court overturned that sentence in August 2020. A state judge is now considering if Peterson deserves a new trial.

