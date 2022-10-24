Walker’s chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities. Yet Walker, through a major chicken processor that he touts as a principal partner to one of his primary businesses, has benefited from years of unpaid labor by drug offenders routed to the facility by Oklahoma state courts. A pending federal lawsuit alleges that participants are denied their required treatments like those Walker touts.

