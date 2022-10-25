At least 13 die in Bangladesh after tropical storm hits

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — At least 13 people have died across Bangladesh as a tropical storm hit the country. Officials and news reports said Tropical Storm Sitrang crossed Bangladesh’s coast early Tuesday after triggering moderate to heavy rains throughout Monday. Most of the deaths were due to falling trees, but others drowned or died under collapsed structures. Authorities evacuated hundreds of thousands of people on Monday to cyclone shelters. The South Asian nation of more than 160 million people is prone to natural disasters such as floods and cyclones.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.