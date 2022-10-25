Baryshnikov honors ‘insanely brave’ Putin opponent Navalny

NEW YORK (AP) — Ballet dancer, choreographer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov, who famously defected from the Soviet Union nearly a half-century ago, has warmly praised jailed Russian opposition leader. Baryshnikov hailed Alexei Navalny as “insanely brave” as a human rights group awarded him its annual prize. The New York-based Train Foundation gave its 2022 “Civil Courage Prize” to Navalny in absentia, at New York University on Monday night. Baryshnikov said Navalny’s mission is to “champion a more democratic vision for Russia.” Baryshnikov defected to Canada in 1974 while on a tour with the Soviet state ballet and moved to the United States a year later. The Train Foundation cited Navalny’s “groundbreaking work for freedom and transparency in Russia” in presenting the award.

