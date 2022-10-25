Canadian industry minister denies Rogers-Shaw telecom merger

OTTAWA, Canada (AP) — Canada’s federal industry minister says he will not approve a multi-billion-dollar merger between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications, two of the country’s largest telecommunication companies. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne did leave the door open to a revised agreement. The US$19.11 billion ($Cdn 26 billion) proposed merger would have meant the wholesale transfer of wireless spectrum licenses from Shaw to Rogers, which requires Champagne’s approval. “Today, I officially denied that request,″ Champagne said Tuesday evening.

