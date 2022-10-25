Clorox recalls cleaning products that may contain bacteria

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — If you’re thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink — stop. It may contain a bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems. Clorox said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multi-surface cleaners and all-purpose cleaners. The recall doesn’t include its iconic original pine-scented Pine-Sol, which is its only product that is registered as a disinfectant. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recalled cleaners may contain a bacteria found widely in soil and water. The commission says people with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

