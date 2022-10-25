Dodge, deny or fib: Candidates stay vague on 2024 plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential aspirants running for reelection while dreaming of the highest office in the land often face an uncomfortable question: Will they commit to serving a full term — should they win one — when their best moment to take a shot at the White House may come sooner than that? Some, like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, are ducking the question. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has left herself wiggle room. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has committed to serving his full term if he wins. But others, including Barack Obama, have said the same and changed their minds.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

