Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

Ukraine’s presidential office says at least seven civilians have been killed and three others wounded in the latest Russian shelling of the eastern Donetsk region. The attacks came as the Russians pressed their offensive on the strategically placed towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka and also shelled other areas in the Donetsk region, which is part of Ukraine’s industrial heartland of Donbas. As part of its attacks over the past 24 hours, the Russian military also again struck the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, facing the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant across the Dnieper, damaging residential buildings, a factory and water supply network.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.