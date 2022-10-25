Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes in San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake has rattled the San Francisco Bay Area. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries Tuesday, but some commuter trains were delayed for safety checks. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 11:42 a.m. quake struck 12 miles east of San Jose at a depth of about 4 miles. The area is about 40 miles southeast of downtown San Francisco. People reported feeling the quake as far away as the scenic Big Sur coast, 75 miles south of the epicenter in the region of Joseph Grant Ranch County Park, a huge natural area in hill country.

