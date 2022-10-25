Natural gas exporters: market to be tight until 2025

CAIRO (AP) — The leader of the coalition of gas-exporting countries says that the group expects demand for the fuel to far outstrip supply until 2025 amid a global energy crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine. The secretary general of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum said at the group’s meeting in Cairo on Tuesday that although investment was increasing in natural gas production the countries he didn’t expect to have new sources of supply online for another three years. Prices for the commodity have skyrocketed worldwide following the Russian invasion of Ukraine early this year.

