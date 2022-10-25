Obama endorses Beasley in crucial Senate race for Democrats

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has endorsed North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley in a new campaign ad. Democrats are targeting the Southern swing state as one of the few where they have a strong shot at flipping a seat in the evenly split chamber. North Carolina is home to one of the nation’s most competitive Senate contests between Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd. Beasley is the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court. Budd is endorsed by former President Donald Trump. With Republicans projected to make gains in the House in November, Beasley’s race is an essential pickup for Senate Democrats who hope to retain control of at least one chamber.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.