Pro-democracy publisher Lai found guilty on fraud charges

HONG KONG (AP) — Pro-democracy Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai has been found guilty on a pair of fraud charges related to lease violations. Tuesday’s ruling marks the latest in a series of prosecutions apparently aimed at punishing Lai for his past activism. Lai had been arrested during a sweeping crackdown on the pro-democracy movement following widespread protests in 2019. He is already serving a 20-month sentence for his role in unauthorized assemblies. His media company Next Digital had published the now-shuttered Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s last surviving pro-democracy newspaper. Lai is also facing collusion charges under the tough National Security Law and a separate sedition charge. His ex-colleague Wong Wai-keung was also convicted Tuesday on a single charge of fraud.

