Report: Norway detains university lecturer as suspected spy

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s public broadcaster says the country’s domestic security agency has detained a man who entered the country as a Brazilian citizen but is suspected of being a Russian spy. Norwegian public broadcaster NRK said the man was arrested Monday in the Arctic city of Tromsoe. It says investigators believe he was in Norway under a false name and identity while working for one of Russia’s intelligence services. Norwegian Police Security Service deputy chief Hedvig Moe told NRK that the man had been based at the Arctic University of Norway in Tromsoe as “a Brazilian researcher” and would be expelled from the Scandinavian country “because we believe he represents a threat to fundamental national interests.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.