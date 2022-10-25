Sheriff: Autopsy will determine if dogs killed Amazon driver

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Investigators in northwest Missouri are trying to determine if two dogs caused the death of an Amazon driver whose body was found in a yard. Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers says deputies went to a home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, on Monday evening after reports that an Amazon truck had been parked at the same location for several hours. Deputies found the driver’s body in the yard. Childers says the man had injuries consistent with an animal attack but that an autopsy will determine the cause of death. The sheriff says two aggressive dogs at the home were shot and killed.

