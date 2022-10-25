Turkey detains 11 journalists working for pro-Kurdish media

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Officials and reports say police have detained 11 journalists affiliated with pro-Kurdish media for their alleged links to Kurdish militants. The detentions on Tuesday came days after Turkey ratified a controversial new media law that mandates prison terms for people deemed to be spreading “disinformation.” Critics fear the law will be used to further crack down on social media and independent reporting as the country heads toward elections. The pro-Kurdish Mezopotamya news agency said its chief editor, Diren Yurtsever, and eight other journalists were taken away for questioning following simultaneous police raids to their homes in Ankara, Istanbul and five other cities. Two journalists from the JinNews agency were also detained, it said.

