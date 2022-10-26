Arizona GOP leader asks high court to halt record turnover

WASHINGTON (AP) — The leader of the Arizona Republican party is asking the Supreme Court to step in and halt a lower court decision requiring her phone records to be turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. State party chair Kelli Ward has said her First Amendment rights would be chilled if investigators were able to learn whom she spoke with while trying to challenge former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat. A federal appeals court panel ruled against Ward and said the committee should get records of calls Ward made and received from just before the November 2020 election to Jan. 31, 2021.

